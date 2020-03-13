MEA Asks Indian Embassy in US to 'Look Into' Deportation of Wall Street Journal's Eric Bellman For 'Anti-India Behaviour': Prasar Bharati

MEA's Raveesh Kumar during the weekly press conference | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 13: State broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Friday reported that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked the Indian Embassy in the United States to "look into" the deportation of a top journalist for his "anti-India behaviour". The scribe, Eric Bellman, is the South Asia bureau chief of renowned publication The Wall Street Journal. India Hits Back at USCIRF for Its Statement Over Delhi Violence, MEA Urges Not to Spread Inaccurate and Misleading Information.

Bellman has been accused by a complainant in India of biased reportage and spreading "anti-India" views. His publication was recently critical of the central government over the communal riots which had erupted in North East Delhi, leading to the death of 52 persons.

"Ministry of External Affairs today asked the Indian Embassy in the US to look into the request for immediate deportation of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman, who is based in India, for "anti-India behaviour," the Prasar Bharti reported.

Update by ANI

Prasar Bharti: Ministry of External Affairs today asked the Indian Embassy in the US to look into the request for immediate deportation of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman, who is based in India, for "anti-India behaviour" pic.twitter.com/I9UCSA02I6 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

After the state broadcaster's report, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar issued a clarification claiming that the government has not decided on the deportation of Bellman but is only looking into an online complaint against him.

"A complaint was registered against Eric Bellman by a person on govt's online grievance redressal platform. Referring complaints to the related office is a routine matter as per standard procedure. No such decision on deportation has been taken by MEA," Kumar said.