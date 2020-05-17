MGNREGA Gets Additional Rs 40,000 Crore Allocation From Modi Govt to Generate More Jobs For Migrant Workers Returning to Their Homes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the press | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 17: The government on Sunday announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier. Rs 40,000 Crore Additional Spending on MGNREGA to Boost Employment, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Final Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package.

Also, public expenditure on health will be increased, she said without giving details. Investments in grassroot health institutions to be ramped up, she added. Commercial Mining, FDI Hike in Defence, Space Exploration for Private Sector: What Nirmala Sitharaman Announced in 4th Tranche of Economic Stimulus.

She said a programme for multi-mode access to digital or online education to be launched immediately. Also, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel) will be part of this, she said. Top-100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020, she said.