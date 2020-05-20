MHA Deletes 'Domestic Air Travel of Passengers' From Prohibited Activities in COVID-19 Lockdown As Flight Operations Will Restart from May 25

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube Grab/Nijam Ashraf)

New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has removed "domestic air travel of passengers" from the list of prohibited activities in the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. In a notification, MHA said that "domestic air travel of passengers is deleted from the list of prohibited activities. Detailed guidelines from the operation of airports and air travel of passengers, will be issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation." Domestic Flights to Restart From May 25, All Airports and Carriers Informed to Be Ready for Operations: Aviation Ministry.

Domestic flight operations in the country will begin from May 25, two months after the services were shut following the countrywide lockdown. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said that operations will restart in a “calibrated manner” from Monday. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.



“All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are also being separately issued by civil aviation ministry,” he tweeted.

Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA said that all domestic and international commercial passenger operations will be barred till May 31 in the wake of the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown imposed in India.