Migrant Workers From Different Parts of Karnataka Arrive in Kalaburagi, 70 Buses Expected in Next 3 Days

Migrant Worker in Karnataka (Photo Credits: ANI)

Karnataka, May 4: Migrant workers from different parts of state arrive in buses at Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi on Monday morning. They are being taken to their respective hometowns from there. Food packets and water bottles are being provided to everyone. Rahul Pandve, Commissioner City Corporation, Kalaburagi said, "We are expecting around 70 buses. This process will continue for the next 3 days:"

Earlier in the day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the Indian National Congress will bear the cost of the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer. According to a tweet by ANI, the Congress President said the party has decided that every Pradesh Congress Committee (state units of Congress) shall bear the rail travel cost of the migrant workers and shall take necessary steps in this regard. Sonia Gandhi Tells Congress Units in Every State to Bear Rail Ticket Cost of Every Needy Worker, Migrant Labourer Wanting to Get Back Home.

Migrant Workers Arrive in Buses in Kalaburagi:

The Karnataka government decided to transport migrant workers free after drawing severe criticism from opposition party Congress for charging exorbitant two-way fares. According to reports, the state government announced one-day, one-way one-time’ travel for migrant workers on Saturday to reach their homes in the districts. On hearing this, the migrant labourers rushed to the bus stand in Bengaluru but were shocked to see when they were asked to pay a two-way fare. However, after the Congress criticised the move, the state government on Sunday announced that all migrant workers will be ferried without any fare for three days till Tuesday from BMTC Bus Stand.