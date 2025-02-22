Bengaluru, Feb 22: Despite pressure from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the state government is yet to take a call on hiking the price of milk by Rs 5 per litre, an official from the federation said on Saturday. Speaking to the media in Ballari on Saturday, KMF Chairperson Bheema Naik stated that the state government has not yet made a decision on increasing milk prices. Sources revealed that the government is in the final round of discussions with authorities and experts, as the KMF is strongly advocating for the increase.

However, the government is proceeding cautiously, anticipating potential backlash over the issue. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has stated that without an increase in water bills, it is becoming difficult to manage Bengaluru’s infrastructure. If the prices of essential commodities such as water and milk rise simultaneously, it could significantly damage the government’s image. ‘Black Magic’ Rituals Performed Outside Karnataka Milk Federation Office in Ballary Amid Possible Layoffs, KMF Director Suspects Disgruntled Employees’ Role.

However, there is significant pressure to implement the hike. Discussions have been held with the relevant authorities, and it has been proposed to increase the price of milk by Rs 5 per litre. KMF Chairperson Bheema Naik said it has also been decided that the additional revenue will be allocated to farmers and this proposal has been communicated to the government.

The demand for a price hike is coming from farmers, various organisations, and the Department of Animal Husbandry. However, the government has not yet reached a final decision, Naik added. Milk federations across the state are supporting the price hike. Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh held a meeting with KMF officials to discuss the necessity of increasing milk prices.

The federation representatives argued that rising costs in dairy farming have made a price hike inevitable. Farmers' organisations and milk federations have repeatedly demanded an increase of Rs 5 per litre. On February 10, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade staged a protest at the KMF office in Bengaluru, demanding an increase in the milk procurement price to at least Rs 50 per litre. Karnataka Govt to Form Contingency Plan to Address Potential Dry Spell.

They also called for an interim support price of Rs 10 per litre until the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP). The protestors further urged the government to abolish the levy on locally procured milk and ensure direct procurement of maize for cattle feed from farmers. They warned that demonstrations would continue until the government provided a written assurance.

The Karnataka government revised the price of milk in the state by Rs 2 on June 25, 2024, with an additional 50 ml of milk added to each packet which led to criticism. The most popular blue packet of 1 litre of Nandini milk now costs Rs 44, up from Rs 42. Speaking to mediapersons after announcing the price revision, Naik had said the decision was made to avoid losses for the KMF. The milk price per litre in Gujarat and Maharashtra is Rs 56, in Kerala it is Rs 54, while in Andhra Pradesh it is Rs 58, he said.

“Our rate is Rs 16 less compared to the other states. There will be no price hike for any of the other Nandini products,” Naik said.

