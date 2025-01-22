Bellary, January 22: Employees at the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) office in Ballary were left stunned after discovering black magic rituals performed near the office entrance. Objects found included a black doll, a pumpkin embedded with nails, a coconut, lemons, saffron, red vermilion, and a thread-wrapped kalash structure with symbolic inscriptions.

Despite CCTV cameras and on-site security, no suspicious activity was recorded. The incident coincides with KMF’s financial struggles and impending layoffs of 50 employees, leading KMF director Prabhu Shankar to suspect disgruntled staff might be involved. Thane Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Godman Hazrat Baba Asks Woman To Procure Dead Body To 'Cure' Her Family From 'Black Magic Curse', Dupes Her of INR 8.87 Lakh; Arrested.

Others speculate the ritual could have been politically motivated, aimed at gaining leverage, though no evidence supports this theory. Bellary, a hub for KMF operations across four districts, has been abuzz with discussions about the incident. Mumbai: CA Accuses Tantrik, His Accomplices of Manipulating Him Psychologically Using ‘Black Magic’, Extorting INR 2 Crore.

The bizarre discovery has raised concerns about workplace tensions and the persistence of superstitious practices in modern professional environments. Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for the act. KMF employees remain concerned as authorities continue their probe into the mysterious ritual.

This comes after a woman from the Military Camp area in Belagavi complained to the Belagavi Police that some members of her in-laws family are trying to use black magic against her to take over her property.

Deepa Shivakant Sidnal has complained that some members of her in-laws family also used black magic to cause the death of her husband recently.

She has named as accused her husband’s brother Shashikant Shanmukhappa Sidnal, his wife Vani Shashikant Sidnal and their son Digvijay Shashikant Sidnal and other unidentified people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).