Mizoram Becomes 'Coronavirus-Free' After Lone Patient Tests Negative For COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Aizawl, May 6: The Mizoram government on Wednesday claimed that the state has become coronavirus-free as the lone COVID-19 patient has fully recovered from the disease. The announcement was made by Mizoram health minister Dr R Lalthangliana. According to reports, a 50-year-old pastor tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24. He had a travel history to Netherlands. COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Here is What's Allowed, What's Prohibited in Green, Red, Orange Zones.

“We’ve received a report that all the four samples of the patient, collected within 24 hours, have tested negative. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital by the end of this week,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Lalthangliana as saying. Though, Mizoram has been declared coronavirus-free, but still, there are over 1,300 people lodged in various quarantine facilities in 11 districts of the state. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694.

Mizoram is the fourth north-eastern state that has become coronavirus-free. The other three states in the northeast region where there are no COVID-19 patients are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. Meanwhile, Goa is the fifth Indian state that has no COVID-19 patients. All seven patients of coronavirus in Goa had recovered last month.

India's COVID-19 tally inched closer to 50,000-mark as cases of the deadly virus continued to witness a spike across the country. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 49,391 on Wednesday. The death toll has also mounted to 1694 in the country. According to the health ministry, there are currently, 33,514 are active cases while 14,182 individuals have recovered from the disease.