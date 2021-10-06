Lunglei, October 6: In a shocking incident, a 61-year-old woman was killed in suicide bomb attack executed by her estranged husband in Lunglei town of Mizoram on Tuesday. The accused, identified as 62-year-old Rohmingliana, reportedly used gelatin to make suicide bomb and killed Tlangthianghlimi. They had got separated nearly a year ago. Both died on the spot. Rohmingliana, who was known to be a violent man, was her second husband. Mizoram Shocker: Woman Dressed as Hospital Staff Kidnaps 4-Day-Old Baby in Lunglei.

Tlangthianghlimi was selling vegetables in front of the office of the high-power committee of Lunglei district. Her 40-year-old daughter from her first marriage was also with her. According to local media reports, Rohmingliana visited them on Tuesday and sat next to Tlangthianghlimi. He asked her to roll a cigarette for him to which she obliged. He then fell on her saying he was feeling feverish and allegedly detonated a bomb. Mizoram Woman Dies After Falling from Shramik Special Train in West Bengal's Malda District.

"After he lit the cigarette, Rohmingliana feigned dizziness due to fever and suddenly pounced on her, which was followed by a loud explosion," an eyewitness was quoted by Times of India as saying. Both Tlangthianghlimi and Rohmingliana were taken to Lunglei district hospital where they were declared brought dead. Their bodies were sent to Thiltlang village after postmortem.

According to Lunglei District Superintendent of Police Rex Vanchhawng, the accused was suspected to have hidden the bomb inside his garment. The police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 174 of CrPC. Further investigation was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).