New Delhi, August 27: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its latest all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that extremely heavy falls are very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on August 27 and 28th and over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on August 27.

The IMD said that the heavy rainfall in these regions will occur as a well marked low pressure area lies over southwest Jharkhand and neighborhood. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days and weaken gradually. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

Here's the tweet:

Widespread rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on 27th & 28th and over Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha on 27th August: India Meteorological Department (IMD) https://t.co/EEAWHstf32 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

"Moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours", the weather bulletin said.

Adding further, the IMD said that heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till August 31, over Punjab on August 27 and 28, over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on August 28 & 29, over West Rajasthan during August 29th-31 and over East Rajasthan during August 28-31. It added saying that isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over East Rajasthan on August 29 and 30.

