New Delhi, August 12: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal for few more days till August 14, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that widespread rainfall is expected to continue over the above-mentioned states from August 12 to August 14 and isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on August 12. The IMD said that the torrential rains in these states is due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over Bihar. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The eastern end of the Monsoon Trough continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas while the western end continues to run north of its normal position. Giving details about the progress of the monsoon, the IMD said that the current spell rainfall activity is likely to continue over the northeastern states of India and West Bengal till August 14 and reduction thereafter. In South India, rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 4-5 days.

The IMD said that subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest of the parts of the plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Gujarat till August 15 and increase in rainfall activity over Peninsular India from August 16 onwards.

Incessant rainfall has battered Uttar Pradesh with nearly 605 villages across 24 districts declared flood-affected as major rivers continue to flow above the danger mark. According to official sources, the number of flood-affected villages in the state went up to 605 in 24 districts. Officials informed that the Ganga river had been flowing above the danger level at Badaun, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia districts while the Yamuna river has been flowing above the danger mark in Aurraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda and Prayagraj districts while the Betwa river was flowing high in Hamirpur.

