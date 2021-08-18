New Delhi, August 18: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states of North India this week, a weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that increased rainfall activity is likely over Northwest India from August 19. The weather agency added that heavy rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from August 19 to 23 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 20 and 21. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is likely over the rest of parts of northwest India from August 19 to 21, 2021. It added that isolated heavy rainfall is very heavy is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 19 and 20 and over parts of Uttar Pradesh on August 20, 2021.

In the wake of the weather conditions, moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is expected over East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor.

Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD said that continuation of rainfall activity is expected over Northeast India during the next 2 days and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter. It added that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over West Bengal and Sikkim on August 18. Decrease in intensity during subsequent 3 days with likely occurrence of isolated heavy rainfall.

