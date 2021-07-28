New Delhi, July 28: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and parts of North India today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast on Wednesday. The weather agency said that the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh till today, July 28 and reduce thereafter. Cloudburst in Jammu And Kashmir: 6 Dead, 40 People Missing in Honzan Village of Kishtwar.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on 28th July, 2021", the IMD said. Giving details about the monsoon in parts of the west coast, the IMD said that very likely over Maharashtra's Konkan region, Ghat areas and parts of Goa during the next 2 days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from July 29, 2021. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Continue in Parts of Maharashtra and Goa, IMD Predicts More Rains From July 29.

The IMD said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes along normal position due to which very heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar till July 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 29-31. "Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 28th & 29th July, over Jharkhand on 29th July and over Chhattisgarh on 30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh on 31st July, 2021", the IMD said.

