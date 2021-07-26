New Delhi, July 26: Heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions in northwest India starting today, July 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast on Monday. According to the all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that rainfall activity is likely to increase over the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India from today.

In its weather forecast, the IMD said that very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during July 26-29, over Uttarakhand during July 26-29, over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, from July 27-29. Giving details about the progress of monsoon in India, the IMD said that enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East and adjoining Central India including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar from July 27. Maharashtra Floods: Death Toll Rises to 149, Over 2.29 Lakh People Evacuated As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in The State.

Moreover, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh today, July 26 and reduce thereafter. The IMD further informed that the rainfall activity in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is due to a low-pressure area that lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

