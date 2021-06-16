Moradabad, June 16: A young woman in Uttar Pradesh was killed by her fiancé barely five days before their wedding reportedly because he did want to marry her. The incident took place in Moradabad's Surajnagar village. The body of 19-year-old Meenakshi Singh alias Teena was found lying on the roadside on June 14. Tragically, the deceased girl's father, Madanpal, who was returning home after inviting people, spotted her body. Allahabad HC Directs Police to Give Protection to Interfaith Couple in UP.

Teena and her fiancé Jitin were supposed to tie the knot on June 20. According to the girl's family, Jitin called Teena and asker her to meet him to buy some sarees for the upcoming wedding. Before leaving, Teena had bid goodbye to her father who was going to distribute invitation cards. Her mother dropped her at the nearby bus stand around 11. A few hours later, Teena's body was found on the road in Moradabad's Thakurdwara area. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped by Youth Inside Furniture Shop in Moradabad; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

On June 15, the police arrested Jitin who confessed to the crime. A report by TOI said Jitin told cops that he wanted to call off the wedding. Although in love, he said he did not want to marry Teena. An argument broke out between the couple and Jitin allegedly strangled her to death. The girl's family also said that it was a love marriage and both Teena and Jitin knew each other very well.

"I had fixed my daughter’s marriage with Jitin as they both knew each other. On June 6, we gave gifts during a pre- wedding ceremony. But Jitin’s family members were not happy as they wanted more money. Jitin had even asked to postpone the marriage but it was not possible as we had distributed the cards and booked the venue as well," Madanpal was quoted as saying.

Jitin has been booked for murder. Cops are investigating if someone else from his family was also involved in killing Teena. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

