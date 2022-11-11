Indore, November 11: In a shocking incident, a man pushed his wife’s face into hot cooking oil in which she was frying fritters. The woman sustained burns on her face and neck in the incident which took place in Juni Indore area on Monday night.

According to TOI, the man who has been identified as Sudama Hirwe (46) works as a security guard in a multi-storey building on Tower Road square, where he also lives with his wife Rajani. On Monday night, he returned to his room and consumed alcohol. After some time, he began to vomit. He suspected that he was vomiting because his wife was giving him medicines for de-addiction, the police said. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man, Wife Set Mother on Fire for Refusing to Register Property to his Name in Tirunelveli, Arrested

The thought made Sudama furious and he went into kitchen where his wife was frying fritters. He held her by hair and pushed her head into hot cooking oil, the police said. Chennai Shocker: Man Sets Wife Ablaze After Argument Over Sharing Biryani in Ayanavaram, Succumbs to Burn Injuries After She Clasps Him

The woman was taken to MY hospital, where doctors advised her to get admitted but she refused and returned to her home. She then went to police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint.

In another similar incident, a 74-year-old man set his wife ablaze after an argument over biryani at their residence in Chennai on Monday. The woman hugged her husband after she was set afire and both of them succumbed to burn injuries. The incident took place on November 7 in the Ayanavaram area.

