In a peculiar incident from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, a thief showcased an unusual blend of devotion and crime. The man spent 15 minutes offering prayers at a temple before stealing a silver crown adorning the idol of Lord Hanuman. The theft occurred late at night, with CCTV footage capturing the thief seated calmly in front of the idol, appearing to worship sincerely. Moments later, he took the silver crown and fled the scene. Temple authorities discovered the theft the next morning and immediately informed the local police. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprit. Mirzapur Shocker: Man Hung Upside Down From Tree, Beaten Up on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला मिर्जापुर में एक चोर ने मंदिर में 15 मिनट बैठकर पूजा की और फिर हनुमान जी का चांदी का मुकुट चुराकर ले गया !! pic.twitter.com/c6vBdwjuCe — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 29, 2024

