Mumbai Airport: SpiceJet Loader Injured, Boeing 737 Aircraft Damaged After Speeding Tug Driver Hits Cargo Loading Belt

SpiceJet aircraft. Representational image. (Photo Credits: File)

Mumbai, February 17: On Sunday night, a SpiceJet loader was injured and the right side engine of Boeing 737 aircraft was damaged as it was hit by a speeding tug driver. According to a Times of India report, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that the driver inadvertently accelerated the cargo tug. There was no passenger or crew on board. The loader reportedly suffered a minor injury and was provided medical assistance.

This is not the first time such an incident took place, last year, in an unfortunate incident, Rohit Pandey, a technician of SpiceJet died after being trapped in the main landing gear door of the aircraft. The technician lost his life while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The body of the technician was removed from landing gear with the help of fire brigade. SpiceJet Technician Dies After Being Trapped in Landing Gear Door of Aircraft at Kolkata Airport.

In the incident, SpiceJet had said that the main landing gear hydraulic door closed and Pandey got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps. The hydraulic doors were broken to rescue Pandey but he was declared dead.