Mumbai, June 10: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people lost their lives including eight minors after a double-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Malad West on Wednesday night. The incident took place in Malvani area. Seven people reportedly also injured in the collapse. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the double building collapsed on another residential structure at a slum in the area. The BMC was informed at 11:10 pm on Wednesday. Mumbai Rains: Mithi River Overflows Due to Heavy Rainfall, Water Enters Nearby Localities in Kurla (Watch Video).

After receiving the information, senior officials have rushed to the spot. Rescue operation is still underway as many people are believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. Till now, 18 people have been rescued. Locals are also helping in the rescue operation. The BMC has also evacuated people from another nearby three-storey building as it was affected by the collapse and is now in "dangerous condition."

Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, said, "It's an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. Eighteen people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action." Bhiwandi Building Collapse Update: Death Toll Rises to 17 in Maharashtra's Building Collapse Tragedy.

Tweet by ANI:

It's an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. 18 people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action: Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, on building collapse incident in Malad West, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zjnm5YuKvK — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who has also reached the incident site, stated, "Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it." Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 41 Dead, Rescue Operations Called Off by Authorities.

The tragic incident took place on the day when heavy rains lashed Mumbai as the monsoon arrived in the maximum city. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for June 9 in Mumbai. Waterlogging was also reported in several areas of the city. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued for the next four days, as Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall during the period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).