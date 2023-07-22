Mumbai, July 22: A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call from a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday. The Dindoshi police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the businessman who is a resident of the western suburb of Malad, an official said. Punjab: Four Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Held in Bathinda.

The complainant has stated that he received a call from an unknown number on Thursday night and the caller introduced himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said. The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in the name of the jailed gangster, the official said. Punjab Police Arrest Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member.

A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) has been registered and the police are collecting information about the caller, he added.