Mumbai, August 9: A fire broke out in a sports equipment shop near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, a fire brigade official said. No one was injured in the incident at the shop, located on the ground floor of the five-storey Chaman Chambers in Dhobi Talao area, the official said. Delhi Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mayapuri Factory, Nine People Injured (Watch Videos).

Five fire brigade vehicles, including three fire engines, have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze, the official said. AIIMS Fire Photos and Video: Major Blaze Erupts at Endoscopy Room of AIIMS in Delhi, Patients Evacuated Safely.

Mumbai Fire Video

The sports goods shop sits close to Metro Cinema, a city landmark. “There has been no report of any injury to anyone,” the official said, adding that more details about the incident are awaited.