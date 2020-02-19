Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Open Drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri

Image of manhole used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 19: In a tragic incident, the body of the 19-year-old girl who fell into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West on Tuesday was recovered and sent for postmortem. According to an ANI tweet, the girl fell into the open drain late in the night on Tuesday. Rescue operations were underway, but it failed to save the life of the girl.

As per reports, a passing motorcyclist saw the girl fall into the nullah. A police officer said that there are about four-feet tall grills on both sides of the drain and an accidental fall into the open drain appears to be tough. Civic officials informed that as there was high tide, water might have entered the nullah. This is not the first time that such an incident took place in Mumbai. Manhole Claims Another Life in Mumbai; 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Dharavi.

Check ANI tweet:

#UPDATE Mumbai: Body of the 19 year old girl who fell into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West, yesterday, has been recovered & sent for postmortem. #Maharashtra https://t.co/ozj65yhSGU — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Last year in July, a seven-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain at Rajiv Gandhi Colony of Mumbai’s Dharavi. As soon as police got the information, they rushed immediately to the spot and pulled out the boy of the drain. The boy was then rushed to the Sion hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.