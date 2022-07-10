Mumbai, July 10: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly forced into marriage with a Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws’ house 10 days after the wedding took place. After reaching Mumbai, the minor approached the Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar an filed a complaint on July 7.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the minor girl said that her family forged her documents in order to hide her real age. She also alleged that her family forced her to marry the person whom they thought was the best match for her. Mumbai: Youth Killed by Unidentified Men in Powai, Cops Nab Accused Within 2 Hours of Murder Using Social Media.

In her complaint, the minor said that she wanted to pursue her education and become a teacher, but was asked by her mother to stop studying after Class 7 as the family could not afford it.

Police official said that the girl's father is an auto driver while she also has an 18-year-old brother. Cops said that both, the father and her elder brother stopped her stopped her mother but she did not pay heed. Acting on the minor's complaint, the Ulhasnagar police booked her mother, maternal uncle and a woman who acted as the matchmaker.

Sources from the police said that the matchmaker allegedly forged the minor girl's Aadhaar card and School Leaving Certificate in order to change her age to 18 years. She did this with the help of the girl’s uncle, an officer said. A Ghaste, API from Hill Line police station said that the minor girl was brave enough to go to them despite all the harassment from her family. Who Is Gaurav Taneja? All You Need To Know About YouTuber 'Flying Beast' Arrested for Celebrating Birthday in Noida Metro Coach.

Ghaste said, "The mother and uncle were forcing her to get married. They changed her documents and also did not allow her to go out of the house till her wedding on June 25 in Gujarat. The girl’s father had opposed the marriage, so the mother did not allow him to join them for the wedding."

He also said that the minor girl tried to flee several times, however, she did not get a chance. Ghaste added, "On July 5, she went with her in-laws for a religious ritual and ran away when she got the chance. She had money only for ticket and reached Ulhasnagar. She told us that she could not go home as her mother would send her back. She is now in a government home and we will help her get admission in a school."

