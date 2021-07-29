Mumbai, July 29: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a five-star hotel in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai. The incident took place when she went to the hotel in Mumbai’s Worli to celebrate her birthday. The rape survivor alleged that her acquaintance spiked her drink and then sexually assaulted her. The accused have been identified as Avin Agarwal. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Forcefully Injected With Aphrodisiacs, Raped and Assaulted in Andheri.

The woman is a resident of the western suburbs of the city. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday against Agarwal. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the woman met the accused on a dating app last month and used to chat with him frequently. The woman in her complaint mentioned that Agarwal told her that he was throwing a party to celebrate her birthday. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

The accused reportedly called the rape survivor to a suite in the hotel on Monday. The woman reached the hotel at around 7 pm on July 26. They met in a suite, and the accused allegedly offered her wine. “The woman started feeling drowsy after drinking the wine, after which Agarwal allegedly sexually assaulted her,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have registered a case under sections 328 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have launched an investigation into the case. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far.

