Mumbai, November 2: Mankhurd neighbourhood in Mumbai witnessed a horrifying incident on Friday when a 16-year-old girl was killed while playing hide-and-seek in a housing society. The incident took place when the victim put her head into the window-like opening in the elevator. The lift descended and hit her head, leading to her death.

The deceased, identified as Reshma Kharavi, is a resident of Sathe Nagar. The teenager had gone to visit her grandmother, who lives in a four-story building, to celebrate Diwali in Mankhurd. Reshma was playing hide-and-seek with her friends. She was seeking her friends in the window-like opening in the elevator when the lift hit her head and trapped her. She was rescued after efforts and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Reshma, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries. Mumbai Horror: Lift in Residential Building Free Falls From Fourth Floor in Kandivali, Elderly Woman Killed.

Ravi Kharavi, the father of the deceased, said that the housing society authorities should have installed glass in the window to avoid accidents. Reshma's family has accused the officials of the housing society of negligence. Delhi: Man Dies, Son Injured After Lift Malfunctions, Falls off 4-Storey Building in Jaitpur; Case Registered.

The family members of the deceased filed a complaint with the police, following which two people were booked under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The chairman and secretary of the housing society have been arrested in this case, and they are being questioned," said inspector Mahadev Koli.

