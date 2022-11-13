Mumbai, Nov 13: A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a tempo while she was playing on a road in a locality in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon in Cheeta Camp locality of Trombay area, was recorded in a CCTV installed near the spot which showed the tempo driver did not notice the girl and the vehicle crushed her.

The driver did not stop the vehicle after it hit the girl and left from the place.

The girl was sitting on a road in the locality along with her two brothers when the incident took place, an official from Trombay police station said. After the incident, the girl's brothers raised an alarm and alerted their parents, who took the child to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission, the official said.

Following a complaint by the girl's mother, the tempo driver was arrested and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code Sections including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the incident.