Indore, January 25: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday reversed its order on the bail application of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. He was arrested on January 1 from Gujarat for allegedly passing indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show. According to reports, police admitted in the court that they had not found any concrete evidence against the comedian. UP Cops Reach Indore to Take Comedian Munawar Faruqui to Allahabad: Police.

A single bench of Justice Rohit Arya heard the plea. He said that such people must not be spared. "But why you take undue advantage of other's religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of your business?" reported The Live Law quoting Justice Arya as saying. Munawar Faruqui Among 5 Stand-Up Comedian Arrested in Indore for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments' at New Year Event.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha appeared for the comedian. Tankha said that Faruqi had not committed any offence and bail should be granted. A BJP MLA filed a complaint against Faruqui. A similar case has also been registered against four other stand-up comedian for allegedly making objectional comments against Hindu Gods.

After his arrest, he was lodged at the Indore Jail. Four others were also arrested in connection with the case. Reportedly, Faruqui allegedly made such comments almost 18 months ago and repeated at three different occasions.

