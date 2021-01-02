Bhopal, January 2: Five stand-up comedians including Munawar Faruqui were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. They were taken into custody by the police after taking cognisance of the complaints registered by members of the Hindu Rakshak Sanstha. The accused comedians were performing at a cafe in Indore at part of New Year's event.

The arrested comedians were identified as Faruqui, Edvin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav. They were accused of making disrespectful remarks about Hindu deities. The group also allegedly made controversial remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Police Help 2 Muslim Women Who Married Hindu Men After Conversion.

Reports claimed that the Hindu Rakshak Sanstha members, who took them to the police station, allegedly roughed them up. The group, however, denied beating up the comedians. Kamlesh Sharma, the police station in-charge, also told HT that he was unaware of any assault.

The Sanstha members, while registering their complaint, said the comedians made "indecent and disgraceful remarks" against the Hindu deities. The group has demanded strict action against them for "hurting the sentiments of the community".

An FIR has been registered against them under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention).

The accused were scheduled to be presented before a court on Saturday. The police, meanwhile, is conducting a further investigation into the matter.

