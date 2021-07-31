New Delhi, July 31: “Muslim Women Rights Day” will be observed across the country tomorrow 1st August 2021, to celebrate the enactment of the law against Triple Talaq. Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that the Government enacted the law against Triple Talaq on 1st August, 2019 which has made the social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offense.

Naqvi said that there is a significant decline in Triple Talaq cases after the law came into effect. Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law. Different organisations across the country will observe 1st August as “Muslim Women Rights Day”. Gujarat Shocker: Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife, Moves Out With Two Girlfriends; FIR Registered.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's Tweet

"तीन तलाक" को कानूनी अपराध घोषित किये जाने वाले दिन 1 अगस्त को "मुस्लिम महिला अधिकार दिवस" के रूप में मनाया जायेगा।#MuslimWomenRightsDay will be observed across the country tomorrow 1st August to celebrate enactment of the law against cruel social evil of Triple Talaq. pic.twitter.com/XXzXmpEAUX — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 31, 2021

Naqvi along with the Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Irani and the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe the “Muslim Women Rights Day” tomorrow.

Naqvi said that the Government has strengthened “self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence” of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against the Triple Talaq.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).