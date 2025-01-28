As per a Times of India report, the victim, a resident of Bodhan, had been estranged from her husband and had been living separately for six months. She had recently moved to Kushaiguda and worked as a daily wage labourer. On the day of the incident, the woman visited a relative in Medchal, where she was spotted by the accused. The stonecutter allegedly engaged her for sex, but after a disagreement over payment, their altercation escalated into violence. Hyderabad Shocker: Passengers Shoot Ticket Manager of Tour and Travel Company, Flee With 2 Bags, Cops Suspect Links to Karnataka Robbery (Watch Video).

The accused, enraged by the woman's demand for more money than initially agreed, reportedly killed her during the argument. Following the murder, he purchased petrol, set the body on fire to destroy evidence, and fled the scene. The body was later found in a partially burnt state at the underpass, prompting a swift investigation by the Cyberabad police. Authorities released lookout notices and utilised social media platforms to help identify the woman, which led to her identification.

After the identification of the victim, police conducted an extensive probe using CCTV footage and technical analysis, which eventually led to the arrest of the stonecutter. The accused has been sent into judicial remand, and authorities are now working to investigate whether he has been involved in any other criminal activities in the past.