Hyderabad, January 28: In a disturbing incident, a stonecutter allegedly killed and burnt a 45-year-old woman in Munirabad village, near Medchal, on January 24. The woman, a daily wage worker from Bodhan, was reportedly murdered after a dispute over money following a sexual encounter with the accused. The accused, a 37-year-old man from Karimnagar, set her body on fire before fleeing the scene. Police have arrested the stonecutter after a thorough investigation after the discovery of the body.
As per a Times of India report, the victim, a resident of Bodhan, had been estranged from her husband and had been living separately for six months. She had recently moved to Kushaiguda and worked as a daily wage labourer. On the day of the incident, the woman visited a relative in Medchal, where she was spotted by the accused. The stonecutter allegedly engaged her for sex, but after a disagreement over payment, their altercation escalated into violence. Hyderabad Shocker: Passengers Shoot Ticket Manager of Tour and Travel Company, Flee With 2 Bags, Cops Suspect Links to Karnataka Robbery (Watch Video).
The accused, enraged by the woman’s demand for more money than initially agreed, reportedly killed her during the argument. Following the murder, he purchased petrol, set the body on fire to destroy evidence, and fled the scene. The body was later found in a partially burnt state at the underpass, prompting a swift investigation by the Cyberabad police. Authorities released lookout notices and utilised social media platforms to help identify the woman, which led to her identification. Hyderabad Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After School Gate Crashes on Him in Telangana's Hayathnagar As Parents and Bystanders Record Videos.
After the identification of the victim, police conducted an extensive probe using CCTV footage and technical analysis, which eventually led to the arrest of the stonecutter. The accused has been sent into judicial remand, and authorities are now working to investigate whether he has been involved in any other criminal activities in the past.
Women and Child Helpline Numbers:
Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.
