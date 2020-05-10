Narsinghpur Accident: Five Migrant Workers Killed, 15 Injured as Truck Overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Migrants injured in Narsinghpur accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

Narsinghpur, May 10: Five migrant workers died and 15 others were injured in an accident that happened near Narsinghpur village in Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The mishap took place when a mango-laden truck carrying the migrant labourers overturned in Narsinghpur village. According to reports, two of the injured persons were said to be in critical condition. All of them were tested for coronavirus after one labourer showed symptoms. Aurangabad Train Accident: 16 Migrant Labourers Killed After Empty Rake of Goods Wagon Runs Over Them Near Karmad.

"A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured," Deepak Saxena, District Collector of

The accident comes two days after 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train near Maharashtra's Aurangabad region. The homebound exhausted lot was run over between Jalna and Aurangabad while trying to return to their homes in Madhya Pradesh. According to the railway officials, the migrants were hit by an empty petroleum tanker train, which was proceeding from Cherlapalli in Telangana to Paniwadi, near Manmad in Maharashtra.

Images from the scene of the accident showed the tracks strewn with footwear, food and other personal belongings of the workers. Following the tragic incident, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and several other senior leaders condoled the death of the migrants.