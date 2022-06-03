Mumbai, June 3: The Navi Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two brothers from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly trying to kill their sister in Ulwe owing to her Facebook post with her boyfriend. Police officials said that the woman was found by her boyfriend. She was admitted to a hospital on May 26, where she has been kept on a ventilator and has been declared brain dead.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on May 25 evening, the victim identified as Sultana Farukh Khan (28), and her boyfriend were at her home for dinner. However, her boyfriend left her place as her brothers were supposed to visit her late in the night. The next day, when Khan did not answer her boyfriend's calls, he visited her and found her in an unconscious state. Hyderabad Shocker: Five Minors Belonging to 'Influential Families' Molest, Gang-Rape 17-Year-Old Girl Returning Home After Party.

The accused identified as Salman Mohammad Farukh Khan (20) and Shahrukh Mohammad Farukh Khan (22) were arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. "Based on the information that his brothers were to visit her, we nabbed them both from Uttar Pradesh," Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from NRI Coastal police station said.

Sources from the police said that the victim used to stay at Mira Road and was working at a bar in Koparkhairane, It was here where she befriended a hotelier from Kalamboli. Khan's boyfriend then got her a flat to stay on rent at Ulwe Sector 29 and asked her to shift there.

Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone I said, "The accused revealed that their sister was working at a bar for the last eight years and was sending money regularly to her mother. In September last year, the mother passed away and since then she stopped sending money, following which the brothers started harassing her over the phone. The victim had posted her photo along with her boyfriend on Facebook which the brothers objected saying that the family’s name was getting spoilt in the society due to the photos."

An official said that the two accused came to meet Khan and make her understand, however, a quarrel broke out between them. Pansare added, "Shahrukh allegedly pushed her against a wall while Salman strangulated her with a phone charger wire." After the victim fell unconscious, the duo fled from the spot leaving her unattended. Mumbai Shocker: Unidentified Man Found Murdered in Kalwa, Anchor Tattoo on His Body Leads Cops To Arrest Killers.

Cops said that Khan is still on a ventilator and a decision on whether to continue with ventilator support or remove it would be taken in a day or two. Post which, the attempt-to-murder case would become a murder case, an officer said.

