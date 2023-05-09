Mumbai, May 09: At least two incidences from NEET test venues have come to light, one in Maharashtra and the other in West Bengal, where applicants claim they were instructed to take off their attire and either wear it inside out or switch it with their parents. Parents who protested to the authorities or other students who witnessed the incidents posted about them on social media.

When informed that they had broken the National Testing Agency's (NTA) clothing rule, anxious medical college applicants were forced to make a last-minute alteration in their clothes. While others exchanged their jeans for their parents' leggings, some ran to the closest stores to buy anything else than pants with pockets. NEET 2023 Exam Postponed! NTA Defers UG Medical Examination for Students Allotted Centres in Violence-Hit Manipur, New Date To Be Announced Soon.

The NTA, which administered the undergraduate National Eligibility and Entrance Test 2023 on Sunday at 4,000+ centres for more than 2 million candidates, has received complaints from a few students. Prior to the exam, the NTA had said that it would provide ‘comprehensive instructions’ to exam centre employees so they would be aware of the delicate nature of frisking female applicants.

Many candidates complained on social media about how their ‘bra straps’ were examined and how their ‘inner wear was asked to be opened’ for frisking. According to a report by Times of India, a doctor couple revealed that they there daughter was asked to remove her kurta and wear it inside out at a Sangli facility (Kasturba Walchand College).

We came to know about it when our daughter came out after her exam and told us. This is very unprofessional and not how students should be treated before a test of this importance. A student who is about to take a crucial exam is mentally disturbed by this activity, the couple told TOI.

Further, an applicant who sat the exam at the HMC Education Centre in Hindmotor, Bengal, posted a review of his experience on social media. Several applicants, he claimed, had their pants ‘opened’ or asked to ‘change their pants’. Many female pupils switched out their jeans for their mothers' leggings. NEET, CBSE, ICSE, JEE Exam 2023: Know Date Sheet, Timetable and Tentative Result Dates of Various Class 10, 12 Board Exams and Entrance Tests.

In his account, he claimed that because the centre was devoid of fences and stores, ‘girls had to change their dresses in an open playground with boys, with their parents surrounding their children to protect them’.

