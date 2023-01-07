Mumbai, January 7: Students across the country are making preparations for various examinations including board exams, entrance tests among others with several of the results being declared later. As India welcomes New Year 2023, the beginning of the year will also witness various exams taking place across the country as lakhs of students prepare for their career and take the next big step.

Some of the important exams the country will witness students undertake will include CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 board exam, ICSE Class 12 and 10 and Maharashtra Class 12 and 10 board exams. Besides, there would also be entrance examinations such as NEET 2023 and JEE 2023 among others. Lets take a look.

CBSE Class 12 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

Ahead of the exam season, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 29, 2022 announced the exam dates for Class 12 and Class 10 exams. The CBSE released the official date sheet for CBSE Class 12th exam on its official website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 timetable

As per the official announcement, the Class 12 exam will start on February 15th and end on April 5th, 2023. The exams will begin at 10.30 am and is expected to end at 1.30 pm for most of the subjects. Students can check the timetable for Class 12 exams by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and then download the Class 12 date sheet.

CBSE Class 12 Results

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results on Friday, July 22. This year too, the CBSE Class 12 exam results are expected to be declared in July, although no official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of the results.

CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 Exam Time Table:

CBSE Class 10 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

In December last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the exam dates for Class 10 exams. Candidates who are appearing for CBSE Class 10 exams can check the exam timetable and other details on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBE Class 10 timetable

The CBSE Class 10 exams will commence from February 15th and end on March 21, 2023. The CBSE Class 10 exams are likely to begin at 10.30 am and end at around 1.30 pm for most of the subjects. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 exams can check the timetable by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and then download the Class 10 date sheet. Besides, the CBSE board has also released a set of guidelines that students need to follow while appearing for the Class 10 board examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Results

This year, the CBSE Class 10 exam results are expected to be declared by May 2023. Last year, CBSE declared Class 10 results were announced on July 22. While there is no official announcement regarding CBSE Class 10 exam results date, the CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 result 2023 will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in.

ICSE Class 12 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) released the ICSE Class 12th board exam time table and date sheet for 2023 on its official website at cisce.org. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said that ISC Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 and end on March 31, 2023.

ICSE Class 12 timetable

The ICSE Class 12 board exams is expected to begin on February 13. Ahead of the exams, the CICSE released the Class 12 exam time table on its official website at cisce.org. Students appearing for the exams can visit the official website of ICSE and download the ISC Class 12 board exams 2023 date sheet.

ICSE Class 12 Results

Last year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the ISC or Class 12 board exams semester 2 result on July 24. This year too, the results are expected to be announced around the same month.

ICSE Class 12 Exam Time Table:

ICSE Class 10 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also declared the Class 10 exam time table. Students who are appearing for the ICSE Class 10 exam can download the exam time table from the official website at cisce.org. This year, the ICSE Class 10 board exam will begin from February 27 and end on March 29.

ICBE Class 10 timetable

This year, the ICSE Class 10 board exam will begin on February 27. The ICSE Class 10th board exam will commence with English Language-English Paper 1 and end with Biology-Science- Paper 3. For more details, students can check the official website of ICSE at cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10 Results

This year, the ICSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be released in May 2023, however, there is no official confirmation on the same. Last year, the ICSE board class 10 results for semester 1 and 2 were declared on February 7 and July 17.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

On December 30, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the Class 12th board exam time table on its official website at mahahsscboard.in. This year, the Maharashtra HSC 2023 exam will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2023:

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) released the time table for Class 12th board exam for science, commerce, arts and vocational courses on its official website. Students who will be appearing for the Class 12th board exam can download the timetable by visiting the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 or HSC Exam 2023 Results

Last year, the Maharashtra State Board declared the Class 12th board exam or HSC exam results on June 8. Around 94.22 percent students passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. This year, results are expected to be declared around June or July.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 or SSC Exam Time Table:

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

This year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) Class 10 or SSC exams will be held from March 2nd to March 25th, 2023. The SSC exam will be held in two shifts - first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam

The Maharashtra Class 10 or SSC examination will begin from March 2nd with language paper and end on March 25th with Social Sciences paper. For more details, students can check the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 or SSC Exam 2023 Results

A few days after declaring the Class 12th board exam or HSC exam results, the Maharashtra State Board on July 17 released the Class 10 or SSC examination results. This year too, the SSC exam results are expected to be released around the same time.

NEET 2023 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG exam date 2023 on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Besides, the NTA has also released the NEET 2023 examination calendar, including NEET UG 2023 exam dates. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7.

NEET Exam 2023

Candidate who are looking forward to appear for NEET UG 2023 must check the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

NEET Exam 2023 Results

Last year, the NEET 2022 exam was held on July 17 while the exam results were declared on September 7. Meanwhile, the registration for JEE Main has already begun while the NTA is yet to declare the registration date for NEET 2023 and other examinations.

JEE Main 2023 Exam, Timetable and Results (Tentative date):

The NTA also announced the dates for the engineering entrance exam JEE Main and the university admission examination CUET UG 2023. The National Testing Agency announced the JEE Main 2023 exam dates on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Exam

This year, the JEE Main 2023 exams will be held in two phases - the first session in January and the second one in April. Meanwhile, registration for JEE Main 2023 exams have already begun. Candidates who are interested to apply for JEE Main 2023 exam can do so by visiting the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Results

The NTA declared the final exam result of JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on August 8th, 2022. Earlier, the NAT released provisional cutoff and answer keys and after a few days, the final cutoff and results were declared. This year too, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam results are expected to be announced by July or August.

