London, February 25: In a major setback for Nirav Modi, the Westminster court on Thursday said that there the Indian diamantaire, wanted in Rs 13,600 crore PNB fraud case, could be extradited to India for trial. District Judge Samuel Goozee, while ruling the verdict, said that he was satisfied that Modi could be convicted. The Indian diamantaire appeared via video conferencing from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London. Justice Goozee stated that there was enough evidence against Modi.

The judgment will then be sent back to United Kingdom’s Home Secretary Priti Patel for a sign-off. Modi can appeal in the High Court. The Judge accepted money laundering charges against Modi. The Westminster court also observed that the diamond trader had also threatened witnesses and tried to destroy evidence. PNB Fraud Case: ED Attaches Over Rs 14 Crore Assets of Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems.

Justice Goozee dismissed "mental health concerns," says they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances. He said that they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances. The UK judge ruled that Modi would be given adequate medical treatment and mental health care at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. He added, "There is no risk of suicide for Nirav Modi if he is sent to India as he will have access to adequate medical care at Arthur Road jail."

In India, there are two criminal proceedings against Modi. The one filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a large-scale fraud upon PNB through by obtaining illegal letters of undertaking (LoUs). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against the diamond trader in connection with the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud. PNB Fraud Case: Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice Against Nirav Modi’s Wife in Money Laundering Case.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of routing transactions of about Rs 13,600 crore through fraudulent LoUs of Punjab National Bank (PNB). Both men left India in the first week of January 2018, weeks before the scam was revealed. ED alleged that Modi diverted over Rs 4,000 crore of the Rs 6,519 crore outstanding fraudulent LoUs issued by PNB to his firms, through 15 “dummy companies” based in the UAE and Hong Kong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).