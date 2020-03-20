Nirbhaya Case Convicts' Hanging: PM Narendra Modi Tweets 'Justice Has Prevailed', Urges Citizens to Ensure Safety of Every Woman

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 20: Hours after all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said justice has served. In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi pitched for equal opportunity for all irrespective of gender and urged citizens to develop a society where women are safe and respected. The convicts - Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta - were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday, seven years after the crime that shook the entire country.

"Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women," PM Modi tweeted. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the battle for justice that took seven years to be delivered to Nirbhaya, and urged for a pledge that another Nirbhaya should not happen. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged, Families Told Not to Hold Public Cremation or Burial.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet on Nirbhaya Case Convicts' Hanging:

Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Reacting to Friday morning's hanging of the four convicts, the victim's mother Asha Devi expressed satisfaction that justice was finally delivered. Speaking to the throng of media personnel waiting outside her residence, Asha Devi said that her faith in the judiciary had been vindicated. "Our fight for security of daughters across the country will continue," she vowed.

Nirbhaya was gangraped in December 2012, which led to her death on December 29, thirteen days after the heinous crime. Four of the convicts were hanged earlier on Friday after thrice they managed to dodge the rope.