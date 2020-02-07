Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court to Hear Plea of Tihar Jail Authorities Seeking Issuance of Fresh Death Warrants Against Convicts, SC to Also Hear Centre's Appeal Today

Convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 7: Delhi's Patiala House Court will hear the plea of Tihar Jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against the convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case today. The Apex Court will also hear Centre's appeal today. The Court on Thursday directed the convicts to file their response by today on the plea by Tihar Jail authorities, according to an ANI update.

The Centre and the Delhi government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea challenging the trial court's order staying execution of convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

Earlier this week, Delhi Court gave the convicts a week's time to exercise all the legal options available to them after which court will begin proceeding for their hanging. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Thakur, one of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Nirbhaya Case: Delhi High Court Gives One Week's Time to 4 Convicts Resort to All Legal Remedies, Says Execution of Death Warrant to be Initiated After That.

The Nirbhaya case is related to the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student on December 16, 2012. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the assailants, who was a minor when the crime was released after spending three years in a reform home.

Ram Singh, the main accused was found hanging in jail. Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Akshay Singh - the four accused have been convicted for the shocking gang-rape and murder of the Nirbhaya.