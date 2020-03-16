Nirbhaya Gangrape & Murder Case: Three Death Row Convicts Move ICJ Days Before Execution

Nirbhaya case convicts | File Image

New Delhi, March 14: Days before execution, the three death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case moved International Court of Justice (ICJ) against their death warrants. The convicts who moved ICJ are - Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kumar Gupta and Vinay Kumar. The other convict in the case is Mukesh Singh. All the convicts are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 am at Tihar Jail. Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court Dismisses 2012 Delhi Rape Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma's Plea Against Mercy Rejection.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by Singh. In the petition, Singh filed the petition seeking action against his lawyer Vrinda Grover. Singh had moved the top court seeking restoration of all his legal remedies, alleging that his lawyers had misled him. In the plea, he had also asked for permission to file a fresh curative petition. Justice Mishra, while dismissing the petition said, “The petition is not maintainable.” Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court Rejects Death Convict Mukesh Singh's Plea Seeking Permission to File Fresh Curative Petition.

Media Reports on Nirbhaya Case Convicts ICJ Move:

#Breaking | Nirbhaya rapists move the International Court of Justice (ICJ). More details by TIMES NOW's Harish Nair. pic.twitter.com/J3IGwpyzMB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2020

The case was dated back to December 16, 2012. A paramedical student was gangraped by six people in the moving bus in Delhi. The girls, later, succumbed to the injuries. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. Ram Singh, the main accused, committed suicide inside the prison, while another accused was minor. He was released after spending three years in a correction home.