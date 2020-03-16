Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court Rejects Death Convict Mukesh Singh's Plea Seeking Permission to File Fresh Curative Petition and Action Against His Lawyer

Nirbhaya Convict Mukesh Singh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 16: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by one of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case Mukesh Singh. The death row convict filed the petition seeking action against his lawyer Vrinda Grover. Singh had moved the top court seeking restoration of all his legal remedies, alleging that his lawyers had misled him. Nirbhaya Rape Case: Convict Mukesh Singh Moves Supreme Court Seeking Restoration of His Legal Remedies.

In the plea, he had also asked for permission to file a fresh curative petition. Justice Mishra while dismissing the petition said, “The petition is not maintainable.” The death convict filed the petition, through advocate M L Sharma. He had sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged "criminal conspiracy" and "fraud" hatched by the Centre, Delhi government and advocate Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case. Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Case: Delhi Government Rejects Mercy Plea of Convict Mukesh Singh, L-G Forwards Plea to MHA.

ANI's Tweet:

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts, including Singh. The Other three convicts in the case are - Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kumar Gupta. All the four convicts will be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 am at Tihar Jail. Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court Dismisses 2012 Delhi Rape Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma's Plea Against Mercy Rejection.

The case is related to the gangrape and the murder of a paramedical student in Delhi on December 16, 2012. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused, who was a minor, was released after spending three years in a correction home. Ram Singh, the main accused, committed suicide inside the prison.