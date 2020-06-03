Nisarga Cyclone Makes Landfall Near Alibaug, Will Pass Through Mumbai-Thane in Next 3 Hours

Satellite picture of cyclone Nisarga (Photo Credits: IMD)

New Delhi, Jun 3: Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibaug on the Maharashtra coast and the "process" will be completed by about 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The landfall process started around 12.30 pm. It made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai. Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Says Wall Cloud Region of Cyclonic Storm to Enter Mumbai and Thane District During Next 3 Hours, Records Wind Speed at Mumbai's Colaba at 72 Kmph.

“The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours,” the IMD said in a statement. The wind speed of the cyclone is currently 100-110 kilometres per hour, it added.