After a rollercoaster of an year of 2020, many would have made elaborate travel plans for the oncoming year. And if you are looking for the most unique destination to visit in 2021, how about Kailasa, Swami Nithyananda's self-proclaimed island nation? The self-styled Godman has released a video and a procedure to get an e-visa and passport to visit Kailasa, which is apparently located near Australia. The exact location is still a mystery, as earlier reports claimed of him buying a private island on South America's west coast, near Trinidad and Tobago. Never mind, if you are looking for a 'good trip' or a rejuvenating travel via Australia, then read to know the procedure and conditions of visiting Kailaasa. In August this year, the fugitive rape-accused also launched Reserve Bank of Kailasa! Probably to start out with these procedures.

In a newly released video of satsang he made his "announcements of projects." Nithyananda says that he can now start meeting with people in physical presence and thus the process of Kailaasa visa has begun. To reach Kailaasa, you have to reach Australia and from there one will be taken towards the island nation by Kailaasa's own chartered plane services Garuda! However, there's a limit on the number of days you can visit. You cannot get a visa for more than three days for now. In that three days, only one darshan will be allowed. And the duration can from 10 minutes to 1 hour. The food, accommodation, travel in Kailaasa will be taken care of.

Watch Video to Check Nithyananda's Video on Kailaasa Visa:

Here's a Video in Which He Talks About Kailasa:

For the uninitiated, as per the website, "KAILASA is a nation created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries." It has been created to preserve the Sanatana Hindu Dharma and share it with others. Swami Nithyananda Video Interview on His 'Inter-life Reincarnation Trust' Plan To Get Money From Billionaires Will Give You 'Thug Life' Feeling.

If you are considering to visit Kailasa, then head to shrikailasa.org/e-passport to follow the procedure for visa and passport. But before you do that, ensure you have one for Australia for minimum seven days. Because, no Garuda can do that for you. Happy trippin'!

