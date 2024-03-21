New Delhi, March 21: In another setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on Thursday evening, the Supreme Court is not holding any urgent hearing now on his plea against the Delhi High Court order denying him any protection. His plea is likely to be mentioned before the apex court for an urgent hearing on Friday. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED: Enforcement Directorate Arrests Delhi CM in Excise Policy Case

Kejriwal was arrested by an ED team after questioning, hours after the Delhi High Court decision denied him protection against "coercive action" by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has issued multiple summons to him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).