Kancheepuram, December 8: Saranya, a 24-year-old government employee working as the warehouse manager at the Kancheepuram agriculture development office, died after felling into an undisclosed septic tank on Saturday. Since her office lacked toilet facilities, Saranya and her colleges were forced to use toilets in the nearby buildings and houses. According to the reports, she went to an under-construction house nearby to relieve herself. Its septic tank was covered with a tin sheet, she removed it to squat near the tank to relieve herself. But she somehow slipped and fell into the tank. Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Family Forced to Live in Toilet in Tikamgarh District.

When Saranya didn't return for half-an hour, her colleagues went looking for her only to found her slippers floating in the tank. She was rescued and rushes to the government hospital but was declared dead. Her mother told The News Minute, “She used to tell me that there were no toilets in the office. She was struggling to manage so I even told her to quit if she was unable to handle it. But such a thing has happened.” Haryana Shocker: Woman Locked Inside Toilet for Over a Year by Her Husband in Panipat Citing She Was Mentally Unstable, Rescued.

Agricultural Secretary Gangandeep Singh Bedi offered his condolences to the family and said he was "very upset' with the incidenet. Adding, "There are several agricultural depots across the state and the depots are managed by the Block Development Officers. However, there are very few independent agricultural depots like the one in Kalakattur. In this case, the district collector has already sent a report to the state government for necessary relief for the family,” reported by The News Minute.

However, Bedi claimed, “The government last year instructed the officials to check the sanitation in the depots. However, most of the depots have the infrastructure and wherever there are no toilets, the district officials are instructed to ramp up the infrastructure so that such issues do not happen.”

