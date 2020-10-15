Chandigarh, October 15: In a shocking case of human cruelty, a woman in Haryana was allegedly locked inside a toilet for a year by a husband. According to a tweet by ANI, the woman, who was made to live in subhuman conditions, was rescued by Women Protection & Child Marriage Prohibition Officer. The incident was reported from Rishpur village of Panipat district in Haryana. Muzaffarnagar Medical Apathy: Woman Left Locked in Govt Hospital Ward, Quenches Daughter's Thirst With Toilet Water.

According to a tweet by ANI, when the victim's husband was interrogated, he said that his wife was mentally unstable. As soon as the woman was rescued, the Police said they have registered a complaint and action will be taken. Reports inform that the victim, who is a mother of three children, was rescued from a stinking toilet by the team on Wednesday. The woman was first taken to a civil hospital and now she has been handed over to her family.

Here's the tweet:

Haryana: A woman who was allegedly locked inside a toilet for over a year by her husband was rescued by Women Protection&Child Marriage Prohibition Officer in Panipat.Victim's husband claims that she is mentally unstable. Police say,"Complaint has been filed,action will be taken" pic.twitter.com/HVriII2jwj — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The woman was rescued after the district women protection officer got the information that a woman was being held captive by her husband, the district women protection officer Rajni Gupta reached the house and found the woman locked inside the toilet. The official said that the team found the woman lying in the toilet in a miserable condition.

