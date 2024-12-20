Om Prakash Chautala, four-time Chief Minister of Haryana and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away on Friday at his Gurugram residence at 89. Chautala served as CM between 1989 and 2005, leaving a significant political legacy. His contributions to Haryana’s development and agrarian policies remain widely recognised. Ellenabad Assembly Election Result 2024: INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala Loses His Haryana Seat to Congress’ Bharat Singh Beniwal by Margin of 15,000 Votes.

Om Prakash Chautala Dies

