New Delhi, December 28: India has lifted a ban imposed on export of onions and allowed export of all varieties on onions from January 1, 2021. In a notification issued on Monday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said all varieties of onions, including rose onions from Bengaluru and Krishnapuram are free for export from January 1, 2021. The ban had been imposed since September this year. Onion Seeds' Export Banned With Immediate Effect, Says Government.

The central government had in September issued an order banning the export of onions with immediate effect. "The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said. The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues. Due to the sudden ban on onion export, several trucks and containers filled with onions had been stranded at ports.

Government Lifts Ban on Export of Onions:

Government of India allows export of all varieties of onions with effect from 1st January 2021 pic.twitter.com/8yMPwVnui5 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Subsequently, the government had allowed export of onions lying on ports in transit to all countries. In October, the government had relaxed restrictions and permitted export of Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions of up to 10,000 MT each. "Empowering farmers and increasing their income, the government permits export of Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions of up to 10,000 MT each," Minister Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had tweeted.

Late in October, the Centre also banned the export of onion seeds to foreign countries. The government banned the export of onions to control rising domestic prices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).