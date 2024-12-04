Mumbai, December 4: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed Tuesday that the E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's has ended. Fresh, slivered onions were identified as the likely source, ruling out beef. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also closed its investigation. McDonald's welcomed the confirmation, saying it provides reassurance to customers and communities.

The CDC reported 104 illnesses across 14 states, though the true number is likely higher as many recover without testing. McDonald’s halted onion supplies from a Colorado facility of Taylor Farms, which issued a recall. The exact point of E. coli contamination remains unclear, prompting McDonald's to stop sourcing from both the processing facility and the farm. Massachusetts: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies After E Coli Infection, Mother Believes It Came from McDonald's Cheeseburger.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a food safety alert on October 22, reporting 49 E. coli cases across 10 states: Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The outbreak began on September 27, prompting McDonald's to collaborate with the CDC and remove ingredients that could have been responsible for the contamination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).