Mumbai, July 22: In a case of cyber fraud, a 46-year-old businessman lost Rs 2.8 lakh while trying to order a wine bottle. The fraudster convinced him to share his card number, CVV and one-time password not just once, but for three different cards. The Kandivli police have registered an FIR.

According to TOI, The businessman runs an automobile loans agency. On July 18, around 8 pm, he started checking on Google for the contact details of a wine shop. He found a number listed for BK Wines and dialled it. After he placed the order, the man on the other end of the line told him to pay Rs 2,900.

The businessman was told that the payment would have to be made online only. The man asked for his debit card number, CVV and later an OTP which the complainant shared. But the fraudster claimed that the payment hadn't been received. He asked the businessman to use a credit card this time and asked for its number, CVV and OTP. The businessman shared this as well. Online Fraud in Pune: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 5.9 Lakh on Pretext of Updating KYC

The third time, the businessman shared the details from another credit card. He then received a text message from the bank which said that Rs 81,200 had been debited from his account. He asked the accused how this could have happened when the cost of the liquor was only Rs 2,900. Online Fraud in Pune: Several Investors Duped of Rs 12 Crore by Fraudsters Via Fake Poultry Firm Website, YouTube Channel

Soon, he started receiving a series of text messages about various sums being debited to his other cards. In all, he lost Rs 2.79 lakh, and realised that the man he had been speaking to was a fraudster.

