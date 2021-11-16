Panchkula, November 16: In an incident of online fraud, an elderly man from Haryana’s Panchkula was duped for Rs 50,000 by cyber fraudsters. A complaint was registered in the matter on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 77-year-old Kishori Lal Sabherwal. The incident took place on November 8. The fraudster cheated the senior citizen by impersonating an employee of Central Bank. Pune Artist Duped Of Rs 80,000 By Online Fraudster On Pretext of Placing Order; Case Registered.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Sabherwal received the call at around 5 pm on November 8 and asked for his debit card details. Within minutes after the call, Rs 49,998 were siphoned off from his account by the accused. Upon realizing that he was being duped, Sabherwal visited the bank and blocked the card. Man Posing as Bank Staffer Dupes Senior Citizen of Rs 2.60 Lakh.

The victim alleged that he tried reaching out to the cybercrime number, but no one responded. He wrote a complaint to the DCP. An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused on Sunday under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), at the Sector 14 police station, reported the media house. The victim is a retired bank official. HDFC Bank to Hold 2,000 Workshops Over Next Four Months to Prevent Financial Frauds.

In a similar incident of online fraud, a senior citizen was duped for Rs 3.16 lakh by cyber fraudsters while he was trying to purchase wine online. The victim is a 71-year-old retired medical practitioner from Pune. The complaint approached the cyber police in April this year. However, an FIR was registered in the matter by the Shivajinagar police in October.

