Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 18 (ANI): Seventy thousand carats of diamonds worth more than Rs 25 crore have been stolen from a diamond factory in the Kapodara area here. After the theft, the accused broke the CCTV installed in the company and also took away the DVR, said Alok Kumar, DCP Surat.

According to the police, the thieves took advantage of the ongoing festivities over the last two days. They cut the locker and the safe of the diamond company named D K SONS with a gas cutter and fled with diamonds worth crores. On Monday, when work resumed, it was found that the safe had been cut.

When the matter reached the Kapodara police, they, along with the crime branch team, got to work on catching the accused.

The police are currently investigating from different angles. DCP also said that the company had recently fired two security guards, and during the holidays, no guard was on duty. The police are also interrogating the old guard. "Based on CCTV footage in the vicinity, it has been found that some people arrived by an auto rickshaw carrying a gas cutter and a cylinder," said DCP Alok. The accused have not been caught yet.

Futher investigation is going on.

