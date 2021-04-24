Kanpur, April 24: In a tragic incident, Param Vir Chakra Abdul Hamid's elder son died in Kanpur due to a severe ailment. Reports quote kin of the victim alleging that the death was due to the negligence of the hospital and shortage of oxygen. According to a report by TOI, Ali Hasan, 61, elder son of 1965 India-Pakistan War hero Veer Abdul Hameed, died after contracting severe ailment at Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai hospital on Friday.

As per the family members, Hasan was unwell since the past two days. The TOI report quoted Hasan’s family members saying that alleged he died due to negligence by the LLR hospital staff. Hasan’s elder son Salim Hasan informed the police that Ali was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, on April 21 after he complained of a severe cough and breathlessness and dip in his oxygen level. Oxygen Shortage: 25 Ganga Ram Hospital Patients Die As O2 Dwindles in Delhi Hospitals, CM Arvind Kejriwal Pleads for Help.

Here's the tweet:

कानपुर: ऑक्सीजन न मिलने से परमवीर चक्र विजेता वीर अब्दुल हमीद के बेटे अली हसन(61) की मौत हैलट में चल रहा था इलाज, 21 एडमिट हुए थे परिजनों का दावा: वो ऑक्सीजन मांगते रहे लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने स्वास्थ्य ठीक होने की बात कह नहीं दिया ऑक्सीजन...कुछ देर बाद मौत हो गई.. — Suraj Shukla (@suraj_livee) April 23, 2021

Describing the grim situation, the boy told reporters that initially, hospital authorities arranged for oxygen, but after four hours of treatment, they removed it and said that his father was doing well and there was no need of oxygen anymore. Later, when his father's condition started deteriorating again, he and his other members of the family urged the doctors to give him oxygen, but all efforts went in vain.

Hasan’s elder son said when the family approaching doctors telling them that Hasan is the elder son of Abdul Hamid, the hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, nobody cared and the requests fell on deaf ears. He said after admitting none at the hospital even bothered to test him for COVID-19. The victim (Hasan) used to live with his family in Syed Nagar area in Kanpur and used to work at the Ordnance Equipment factory. Hasan had retired recently from his job.

